Culture Rich Conversations: ‘Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’ by Taylor Jenkins Reid

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, host Christina Michelle and her guest, Angelica Fields-Morgan, have a discussion about the banned book, “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” by author Taylor Jenkins Reid. 

In the novel, legendary film star Evelyn Hugo tells reporter Monique Grant about her life. At 79 years old, with all her close family members and former spouses gone, Evelyn is finally ready to share the true story of her life, including the secret she has kept hidden from the public for decades.

Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK and is rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast.

Culture Rich Conversations is a production of KTOO in partnership
with the Black Awareness Association of Juneau.
Natasha Boozer produced today’s show
with assistance from Cheryl Snyder, Al Wilson, Bostin Christopher, and Craig Georg.

