Garden Talk: Juneau’s Jensen-Olson Arboretum celebrates Public Gardens Day and Primula Day

Green things have been sprouting up all over Juneau in the past month and a half. Along with the warmer weather comes a burst of color and life at the Jensen-Olson Arboretum.

Ginger Hudson, the arboretum’s manager, recently spoke with KTOO’s Garden Talk about what the arboretum has planned for Memorial Day weekend.

On Saturday, the arboretum will celebrate both National Public Gardens Day and their own Primula Day. There will be a plant sale starting at 10 a.m. and a guided tour of the garden with members of the American Primrose Society beginning at 11 a.m.

Hudson says Public Gardens Day is a recognition of gardens across the country, which she says are like “plant museums” where visitors can explore unique collections. “It’s important to preserve these lands that are unique or special or have special plant collections. Some may have plants on them that are not found anywhere else in the world. And just to let folks know, ‘Look, this is another place you can come and relax or get ideas for your own garden.’” Hudson said.

The arboretum’s Primula Day is dedicated to the genus Primula, or primroses. Husdon says the arboretum cares for more than 170 varieties, including some that are considered threatened.

“We’re really excited about that because they grow really well here,” she said.

Hudson said that Caroline Jensen, who donated the arboretum property, loved primroses.

“The previous manager developed her collection into a larger collection for the accreditation acknowledgment — that puts us on the national and international stage. So we collect seeds and plants from all over when we can,” she said.

Visitors can buy their own Primulas from the arboretum during the plant sale. But for people who can’t grow them at home, Hudson says the gardens at the arboretum remain an accessible resource for everyone to enjoy and appreciate nature’s beauty.

“That’s why we have public gardens! If you don’t have a garden at home but you like gardens, well, you need to just come in and hang out here!” she said.

The Jensen-Olson Arboretum is currently open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Admission is free, although donations are always welcome. You can find a full list of the arboretum’s future events online at friendsjoarboretum.org/events.