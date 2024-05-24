KTOO

Arts & Culture | Environment | Southcentral

Anchorage 3rd grader wins statewide Doodle for Google art competition

by

Rabbit Creek Elementary School third grader Lennex Czajkowski holds her winning Doodle for Google artwork. (Valerie Lake/Alaska Public Media)

A third grader from Rabbit Creek Elementary School in Anchorage is Alaska’s winner in the 15th annual Doodle for Google nationwide art competition.

In January, Google asked K-12 students across the country to create a doodle showing their wish for the next 25 years. Lennex Czajkowski’s won for her piece titled “For the World not to be Polluted.” She learned she had won at an assembly Wednesday with her third grade classmates.

“I drew a bee pollinating the flower and the earth,” Czajkowski said.

The 55 state and territory winners were announced Wednesday, but voting in the nationwide contest is open until June 4. Czajkowski said she sees pollution along the side of the road.

“I thought to myself what would I not want to happen to the earth, and I went from there,” she said.

Lennex’ mother, Adrean Czajkowski, said she had known for about a month, and had to keep the secret from her daughter.

“I’m really proud,” Adrean Czajkowski said. “It’s something that she came up with, from the concept and the drawing and everything all on our own. She came to us and said ‘here, Mom, look what I did.’”

Contest judges will select five finalists and one grand prize winner, who will take home a $55,000 college scholarship and $50,000 worth of supplies and technology for their school.

Each of the five other national finalists will receive a $5,000 scholarship. Czajkowski is competing against 11 other K-3 grade students.

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is one of our partner stations in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Tongass Voices: Kanik Corinne James on being uplifted by Indigenous women in the art world

She learns from traditional formline styles, but adds her own creative twists to them. Kanik recently designed a piece called “Auntea” & she told KTOO what inspired the design.

Ketchikan residents protest imitation totem poles carved by convicted murderer

The contested poles are planned decoration for a crafts market. The City Council will mull its regulatory authority over them at a May 16 meeting.

Tongass Voices: Rebecca Hsieh on intertwining community and art with Head in the Clouds Collective

Four local artists formed Heads in the Clouds Collective in downtown Juneau. As Rebecca Hsieh explains, community is central to the collective’s ethos.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications