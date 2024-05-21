Juneau Afternoon: Michael Franti and Spearhead to play in Juneau on August 6

On today’s program:
- Cabin Door Productions Cheri Snook on the upcoming August concert with Michael Franti and Spearhead
- NAMI Juneau with information on Mental Health Month
- The Pottery Jungle is offering community classes and Youth Pottery Summer Camp
- SEARHC with information on Women’s Health Month
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.