KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon: Grammy-award-winning group Imani Winds to play Juneau Jazz and Classics Spring Festival

by

A press photo of the classical music group Imani Winds
Imani Winds will play the Juneau Jazz and Classics Spring Festival on Friday, May 17, 2024 (Photo via Imani Winds)

Wednesday, May 15, 2024 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Photo of Fu Bao Hartle and Kurt Stage-Harvey in Studio 2K at KTOO
Fu Bao Hartle and Kurt Stage-Harvey in Studio 2K at KTOO during Juneau Afternoon (Photo: Clare Pavia)

Bostin Christopher and Christina Michelle host the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Culture Rich Conversations - KTOO, Black Awareness Association of Juneau

Culture Rich Conversations: Exploring the relationship between Black Alaskans and food

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, host Christina Michelle and her guests are exploring the relationship between Black Alaskans and food.

Juneau Afternoon: 'KTOO 50th Anniversary Kick-Off Special'

KTOO celebrates 50 years of operation on this special two-hour Juneau Afternoon, broadcast live with a studio audience from Studio 1A.

Culture Rich Conversations - KTOO, Black Awareness Association of Juneau

Culture Rich Conversations: The Black-lived experience of becoming a new Alaskan

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, host Christina Michelle and her guests have an open and honest conversation about the Black lived experience of becoming a new Alaskan in 2024.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications