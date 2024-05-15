Juneau Afternoon: Grammy-award-winning group Imani Winds to play Juneau Jazz and Classics Spring Festival

On today’s program:
- Grammy-award-winning music group IMANI WINDS – Juneau Jazz and Classics Spring Festival
- Friday, May 17, at Chapel by the Lake
- “Better Speech and Hearing” month with Bartlett Regional Hospital
- For more information, call the Speech Pathology department at 907-796-8431
- Preview of the Law Enforcement Torch Run
Bostin Christopher and Christina Michelle host the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.