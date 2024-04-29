‘These new works are going to dance’: Juneau event will showcase largest collection of new Ravenstail weaving in decades

Dozens of child-sized Ravenstail robes will be danced for the first time in Juneau on Tuesday. Master weaver Lily Hope said it’s the largest collection of new Ravenstail weaving in decades.

The event at Centennial Hall will teach the history — and future — of Ravenstail weaving, or Yéil Koowú, Hope said on Juneau Afternoon earlier this month.

“This particular history and telling of where we are now and how we got here has never been shared on this scale,” she said.

Weaver Rae Mills joined Hope on Juneau Afternoon. They shared their love of weaving and the community that forms around it.

“Iʼve never felt so whole and so complete, and just so healed, as when I’m able to share something so special,” Mills said. “The fact that these things were done by our ancestors, and we almost lost them, and they were woken back up and we are still able to share this knowledge and happiness and love.”

The day-long event will begin with a weaversʼ gathering thatʼs open to the public. Anyone in Juneau can come see 40 weavers at work and speak with them about what they’re weaving.

Hope says the weavers have been scrambling to put the finishing touches on the robes.

Then, during the evening event, Mills says students from Harborview Elementary’s Tlingit Culture, Language and Literacy Program will dance the robes, bringing them to life.

“These new works are going to dance,” Mills said. “And you know, it’ll be high energy and enthusiastic and I’m just smiling, like — my face is already hurting thinking about these beings coming to life and taking their first steps together.”

The gathering will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Tickets for the evening event starting at 5:30 p.m. are available on the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council website.

On Friday, the robes will go on exhibit at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum.

Disclosure: KTOO 360TV is contracted to broadcast Tuesday’s event. It will air live on 360TV and stream on ktoo.org and LilyHope.com starting at 5:30 p.m.