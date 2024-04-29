KTOO

Community | Western

Iditarod’s iconic Burled Arch collapses in Nome

by

The Iditarod Trail’s famous Burled Arch rests in pieces scattered across the ground with Old St. Joe’s Church in the background. One of the pillars of the arch lies on the ground. (Ben Townsend/KNOM)

The iconic Burled Arch that marks the finish line of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race collapsed on Saturday near Old St. Joe’s Church in Nome. Residents looked on in awe as they took part in a Ties and Tiaras event taking place just 100 feet away at the church.

The wooden arch fell as the City of Nome experienced its first 40-degree temperatures since Oct. 31. The high temperature observed at Nome Airport on Saturday was a balmy 44 degrees.

The right pillar of the Burled Arch remains mostly intact. One of the pillars of the arch lies on the ground. (Ben Townsend/KNOM)

The Burled Arch most recently underwent renovations in July 2013.

KNOM has reached out to the Iditarod Trail Committee for more details on what happens next.

KNOM - Nome

KNOM is our partner station in Nome. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications