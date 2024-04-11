KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon: Alaska Folk Festival features bluegrass legend Laurie Lewis and The Right Hands

by

Laurie Lewis and The Right Hands in Studio 2K (Clarise Larson/KTOO)

Thursday, April 11, 2024 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

