Juneau Afternoon: Alaska Folk Festival features bluegrass legend Laurie Lewis and The Right Hands

On today’s program:
- Laurie Lewis and The Right Hands – Alaska Folk Fest Featured Artist
- Thursday, April 11 at 8:00 p.m. at Centennial Hall
- Sunday, April 14 at 9:00 p.m. at Centennial Hall
- Workshops with the entire band on Saturday, April 13 (Schedule)
- The Casey Smith Project out of Fairbanks
- Live music with Ken Waldman & The Wild Ones
- Alaska Folk Festival, Saturday, April 13 at 8:00 p.m. at Centennial Hall
- Alaska Folk Festival workshop on Saturday, April 13 (Schedule)
- Book signing at Hearthside Books at The Wharf, Tuesday, April 16
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.