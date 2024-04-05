Juneau Afternoon: 2023 National Junior Pairs champions featured during Juneau Skating Club’s spring show

Juneau Skating Club’s annual ice-skating show will feature guest skaters Timmy Chapman and Ellie Korytek, the 2023 Junior National Pairs Champions (photo courtesy of Juneau Skating Club)

Friday, April 5, 2024 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.