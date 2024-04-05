Juneau Afternoon: 2023 National Junior Pairs champions featured during Juneau Skating Club’s spring show

On today’s program:
- Juneau Skating Club’s spring show
- Featuring Timmy Chapman and Ellie Korytek, the 2023 Junior National Pairs Champions
- Featuring Timmy Chapman and Ellie Korytek, the 2023 Junior National Pairs Champions
- Burn Thompson Writers Group annual reading celebrating National Poetry Month
- Marie Drake Planetarium on the upcoming solar eclipse
Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.