KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon: Alaska State Museum to show film in remembrance of 1964 Alaska Earthquake

by

On today’s program:

Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Culture Rich Conversations - KTOO, Black Awareness Association of Juneau

Culture Rich Conversations: Influential Black women in Alaska

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, they continue the celebration of Women’s History Month as Host Christina Michelle and her guests have an open and honest conversation about the Black-lived experience of being an influential Black woman in Alaska.

Juneau Afternoon: The Buddy Tabor Project seeks wider audiences by putting Tabor's music on streaming services

A preview of the effort by Justin Smith, Collette Costa, and others to make Southeast legend Buddy Tabor's music available on streaming platforms. Other conversations include "Death, with Dessert" and a check-in with the Juneau Public Library.

Juneau Afternoon: New art show celebrates the art and legacy of Eric and Pam Bealer

Eric and Pam Bealer's life, art and legacy will be part of a new art show playing April 2024 at Alaska Robotics Gallery, plus singer/songwriter Barbra Lica performs live in studio, and we'll meet Kainoa Thole, a 13-year-old filmmaker whose documentary is in competition at the Hawaii International Film Festival.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications