Culture Rich Conversations: Influential Black women in Alaska

Thursday, March 28, 2024 — Full Episode

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, they continue celebrating Women’s History Month as Host Christina Michelle and her guests have an open and honest conversation about the Black-lived experience of being an influential Black woman in Alaska.

From the good, the bad, the ugly, and everything in between, Christina Michelle and her guests share their journey’s into becoming positive influences in their communities.

Guests:

Reverend Mildred Parker is the Executive Minister for Administration and Ministries at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. She has been at Shiloh in this role since July 2021. She previously worked at thread (Alaska’s Child Care Resource & Referral organization) as a professional development specialist from 2014-2021. Rev. Parker has over 20 years of experience in early childhood education. She has a Master of Science with a specialization in Teaching Adults in Early Childhood Education Field degree. She loves spending time with her husband of 26 years and traveling.

Lori A. Colbert is a lifelong Alaskan. She is a graduate of Claremont McKenna College and Willamette University College of Law and the owner of Colbert Family Law, LLC. Lori is a member of the Alaska and American Bar Associations and she serves as the Alaska State Delegate for the American Bar Association House of Delegates. She is active in her community as a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Alaska Alumnae Chapter, and she serves as Chair of the Board of Directors for Shiloh Community Development, Inc. Lori is also an active member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. She is the mother to two daughters and grandmother to two grandsons.

Thalia Bunton

Reverend Mildred Parker

(Photo courtesy or Rev. Parker) Lori Colbert

(Photo courtesy of Lori Colbert)

Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK and is rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. You can listen online or subscribe to the podcast.

