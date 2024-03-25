Culture Rich Conversations: The Black and trans community in Alaska

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association they are continuing their celebration of Women’s History Month. Host Christina Michelle and her guests have an eye-opening and revealing conversation about the realities of what it means to be Black and trans in Alaska.

The Black and trans community in Alaska is one that few may know much about. Christina Michelle and her guests discuss everything from relationships and discrimination to how important it is to keep spreading awareness about this Black lived experience.

Guests:

MoHagani Magnetek, Fairbanks, AK

Nay Bain-Harris, Toronto, Ontario

Aud Pleas, Anchorage, AK

Aud Pleas (Photo courtesy of Aud Pleas) MoHagani Magnetek

(Photo courtesy of MoHagani Magnetek)

Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

