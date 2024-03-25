Culture Rich Conversations: The Black and trans community in Alaska

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association they are continuing their celebration of Women’s History Month. Host Christina Michelle and her guests have an eye-opening and revealing conversation about the realities of what it means to be Black and trans in Alaska.
The Black and trans community in Alaska is one that few may know much about. Christina Michelle and her guests discuss everything from relationships and discrimination to how important it is to keep spreading awareness about this Black lived experience.
Guests:
MoHagani Magnetek, Fairbanks, AK
Nay Bain-Harris, Toronto, Ontario
Aud Pleas, Anchorage, AK
Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Culture Rich Conversations is a production of KTOO in partnership
with the Black Awareness Association of Juneau.
Natasha Boozer produced today’s show
with assistance from Cheryl Snyder, Bostin Christopher, and Erin Tripp.