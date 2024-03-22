Newscast – Friday, March 22, 2024

In this newscast:
- How much money Alaska’s public schools will get from the state is up in the air. That’s after lawmakers fell one vote short of overriding Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s veto of a funding boost and reform package,
- A regional working group in Southeast Alaska wants to create a landslide warning system – a tool that will monitor the region’s hazardous weather and warn residents of potential risks of slides. Sitka already has a system, but the new working group is brainstorming ways to serve even Southeast’s smaller communities