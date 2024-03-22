Juneau Afternoon: Taku Winds ‘Wild West and the Gentle Flute’ featuring Inga White

On today’s program:
- Juneau Community Bands – Taku Winds concert Saturday, March 23
- “Wild West and the Gentle Flute”
- March 23, 2024, 7:00 p.m., TMHS auditorium
- Perseverance Theatre’s upcoming travel raffle and other events
- A listen to some past in-studio live performances from upcoming Folk Fest musicians
Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK and is rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. You can listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.