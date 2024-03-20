KTOO

Federal Government

Murkowski’s new chief of staff knows the Senate and rural Alaska

by

Garrett Boyle (Family photo)

Sen. Lisa Murkowski has hired a new chief of staff.

Garrett Boyle previously worked as deputy chief of staff, legislative director and chief counsel in Murkowski’s Washington, D.C. office. He left in 2021 to become the federal co-chair of the Denali Commission.

“His strong background in rural development and policy issues on both the federal and state side make him uniquely qualified to serve in this new role,” Murkowski said in an emailed statement.

Boyle grew up in several Alaska communities, including Ouzinkie, Unalakleet, and Seward. He has a law degree from Tulane University.

Lobbyist Mike “Fish” Pawlowski was Murkowski’s chief of staff for five years, during Boyle’s previous stint in the office. Boyle’s assets, he said, include a deep understanding of congressional rules and a calm disposition.

“When things are really stressful, Garrett has a good way of making you laugh and kind of taking down the temperature,” Pawlawski said. “I think that’s really a valuable skill.”

In some offices, the primary duty of chief of staff is to act as a gatekeeper, but Pawlowski said that’s not how it is with Sen. Murkowski. A big part of her chief’s job, he said, is thinking aloud with Murkowski before she makes a consequential decision.

“She processes deeply (and) I think is well known for taking plenty of time to think through issues. (She) often frustrates lots of people that she doesn’t come to a quick conclusion,” Pawlawski said. “But you help that process of her thinking through all the different ups and downs and side ways, surrounding the issue.”

A Senate chief of staff, Pawlawski said, is also the liaison to other congressional offices and to the White House, in addition to the duties of managing the office staff.

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is one of our partner stations in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Poll shows Peltola is well known and liked but that Begich is just as likely to win Alaska’s seat in Congress

Data for Progress found Mary Peltola would win the first round, but Nick Begich would pull even after ranked choices are counted.

Peltola counts FTC action against supermarket merger as a win for bipartisanship

Peltola is running for reelection this year, hoping to win her second full term as Alaska’s sole member in the U.S. House.

WATCH: Rep. Mary Peltola's annual address to the Alaska Legislature

Alaska's only member of the U.S. House of Representatives will address a joint session of the Alaska Legislature starting at 11 a.m.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications