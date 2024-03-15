Juneau Afternoon: North Words Writers Symposium in Skagway inks May date for 2024

On today’s program:
- North Words Writers Symposium is in Skagway this May
- North Words is an annual symposium for aspiring and seasoned writers looking to hone their craft. The symposium features a keynote author and six supporting authors as faculty presenting engaging panel discussions and writing workshops to participants.
- Nordic Film Festival – March film “Hilma” at the Goldtown on March 21 and March 23
- “Hilma” (2023) is the Swedish filmmaker Lasse Hallstrom’s biopic about Hilma af Klint. It stars Tora Hallstrom as the young artist and Lena Olin as the mature Hilma. The film follows the artist from her early life through her rising artistic career and spiritual awakening after she loses her beloved younger sister, Hermina.
- Juneau Flotilla USCG Auxiliary is offering the “Boating Skills & Seamanship Course” starting Monday, March 18
