Juneau Afternoon: North Words Writers Symposium in Skagway inks May date for 2024

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team . Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon .

Juneau Afternoon: 'Honky Tonk Nite' and 'Bat Boy: The Musical' plus information on upcoming student scholarships and grants Conversations today: Live music from Daniel Kirkwood and Kennedy Kruchoski, two members of The Getting Strangers who will play as part of "Honky Tonk Nite" plus Juneau Ghost Light talks about their production of "Bat Boy: The Musical" and updates from Juneau Community Foundation and the Juneau Audubon Society.

Juneau Afternoon: Locations may be changing, but the Juneau School District optional programs continue to offer an educational variety On overview of the Juneau School District optional education programs including Montessori Borealis, Juneau Community Charter, Tlingit Culture, Language, and Literacy, and Yaakoosgé Daakahídi. Also on the program: a look at the 4th Alaska Statewide Postcard Contest.