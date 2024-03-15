KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon: North Words Writers Symposium in Skagway inks May date for 2024

by

Author Jaime Ford is set to be the keynote speaker at the North Words Writers Symposium held in Skagway May 29 – June 1, 2024
(Photo credit: Alan Alabastro)

Friday, March 15, 2024 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Juneau Afternoon: 'Honky Tonk Nite' and 'Bat Boy: The Musical' plus information on upcoming student scholarships and grants

Conversations today: Live music from Daniel Kirkwood and Kennedy Kruchoski, two members of The Getting Strangers who will play as part of "Honky Tonk Nite" plus Juneau Ghost Light talks about their production of "Bat Boy: The Musical" and updates from Juneau Community Foundation and the Juneau Audubon Society.

Juneau Afternoon: Locations may be changing, but the Juneau School District optional programs continue to offer an educational variety

On overview of the Juneau School District optional education programs including Montessori Borealis, Juneau Community Charter, Tlingit Culture, Language, and Literacy, and Yaakoosgé Daakahídi. Also on the program: a look at the 4th Alaska Statewide Postcard Contest.

Juneau Afternoon: The SEARHC ROAR Women's Conference offers holistic well-being for Alaska women

SEARHC outlines the upcoming ROAR Women's Conference, Mudrooms previews their final storytelling event of this season, Rainforest Yoga shares about an upcoming workshop with Djuna Devereaux, and details on the Poetry Out Loud 2024 competition.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications