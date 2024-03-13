KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon: ‘Honky Tonk Nite’ and ‘Bat Boy: The Musical’ plus information on upcoming student scholarships and grants

by

Honky Tonk Nite flyer

On today’s program:

The cast of Juneau Ghost Light Theatre’s production of “Bat Boy: The Musical” runs through March 17 in Juneau. (Photo by Cam Byrnes)

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.

