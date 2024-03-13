Juneau Afternoon: ‘Honky Tonk Nite’ and ‘Bat Boy: The Musical’ plus information on upcoming student scholarships and grants

On today’s program:
- “Honky Tonk Nite” at the Red Dog Saloon with dance lessons and local bands this Friday, March 15
- Maridon and the Prime Cuts plays classic country.
- The Getting Strangers plays rowdy electric outlaw country.
- Doors open at 7:00 p.m., and Joey Bosworth will teach a two-step dance lesson to get people moving. The music starts at 8:00 p.m.
- “Bat Boy: The Musical” continues this week from Juneau Ghost Light Theatre
- Three performances remain this weekend Friday, Saturday, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3:00 p.m.
- Juneau Community Foundation on upcoming scholarship applications and more
- Deadlines for scholarship applications are coming in April.
- Juneau Audubon Society is presenting the movie “Flyways: the Untold Story of Migratory Shorebirds” Wednesday, March 13
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.