Newscast – Friday, March 1, 2024

In this newscast:
- Many residents in both Juneau and Haines saw their property assessments jump in value last year. Now, an Alaska Senate bill would require state accreditation for tax assessors and prevent municipalities from raising the assessed value of properties during an appeal process,
- A bill working its way through the state House could have big implications for reproductive rights. The measure from Big Lake Republican Rep. Kevin McCabe would redefine the terms “person” and “life” in state law,
- A ballot measure to repeal Alaska’s ranked choice voting and return to a partisan primary has cleared an initial review