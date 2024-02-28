Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team . Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Juneau Afternoon: Nude and Rude Revue, Key Campaign rallies, and photographer Ben Huff wraps the 'Cooler Seasons, Warming World' series at the State Museum The Nude and Rude Revue in on tour and stops by to chat vaudeville and burlesque, the "Cooler Seasons, Warmer World" speaker series wraps up at the Alaska State Museum, and Fu Bao stops by to discuss the Key Campaign events happening in Juneau supporting people with disabilities.

Juneau Afternoon: 'Love Fest' concert celebrates Indigenous, queer, and two-spirit allyship through music Conversations today include music from Ashley Young and Witty Youngman, two of the performers at the "Love Fest" celebrating Indigenous, queer, and two-spirit allyship, plus updates from the Zach Gordon Youth Center, and Bartlett Regional Hospital.