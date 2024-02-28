KTOO

Juneau Afternoon: AWARE’s 2024 Women of Distinction, ‘Stellar’ 12×12 community art exhibit, Little League registration

by

AWARE’s Women of Distinction 2024. From left to right: Lori Grassgreen, Lisa Daugherty, Debbie Fagnant, and Nikki Love. (Photo courtesy of AWARE)

On today’s program:

