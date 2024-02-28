On today’s program:
- Juneau-Douglas City Museum to open the 12×12 art show “Stellar” this Friday, March 1
- Juneau Little League ongoing registration for the upcoming softball and baseball seasons
- A visit with the honorees from this weekend’s AWARE Women of Distinction 2024 event
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.