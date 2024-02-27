LISTEN: Southeast Alaska’s Nude & Rude Revue is back on the road with their ‘Deep Dive’ tour

This transcript has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Taylor Dallas Vidic, also know as Lady Lacroix: Our first show was in Skagway in 2016, where a large portion of us worked at the Red Onion Saloon as madams, so we spent all day talking about women’s history and leaning into that and, I don’t know, our own power as women, etc. And then Miss Davie Coquette had recently gone to a burlesque workshop down in Seattle put on by Miss Indigo Blue.

Cameron Brockett, aka Miss Davie Coquette: In Southeast Alaska, there is an enduring history of performance, burlesque, vaudeville. Here in Juneau, I recently learned that a friend of mine who I got to collaborate with had done burlesque, had produced burlesque, decades ago. My personal inspiration was the Luminous Pariah of Mod Carousel, who grew up here in town, took his craft to Seattle with Miss Indigo Blue, and grew it beyond and came back home and did some shows here in Juneau, which led to finally, and finally way back in 2016, allowing Lady Lacroix and I to join the ranks of burlesque performers in this area.

A nom de plume, any kind of a stage name or alias, is often to protect the individual and their real life to keep their anonymity on the stage separate from what they want to do in their everyday life as a real person.

Kelsey Bryce Riker, aka D.D.: You can’t see us because we’re on the radio, but everyone has been reaching over and like grabbing hands and touching each other because we missed each other so much. We have a lot of love for this thing we do and for the people involved.

Cameron Brockett, aka Miss Davie Coquette: Each person in the troop, honestly each person in the audience, might have a different moment to share, or feeling to share from a show, from performing, from watching someone else. Yes, body positivity. Yes, body acceptance. Yes, fat positivity. Yes, to all bodies. Yes, to all people. Yes, to all bodily autonomy, yes to freedom in those expressions.

The Nude and Rude Revue is currently on tour with stops in Whitehorse, Skagway and Haines and will end the tour in Juneau on March 1 and 2 at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center.