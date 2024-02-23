Juneau Afternoon: ‘Love Fest’ concert celebrates Indigenous, queer, and two-spirit allyship through music

On today’s program:
- A preview of this weekend’s “Love Fest: Music in Indigenous, Queer and Two-Spirit Allyship” with musicians Ashley Young, and Witty Youngman
- Bartlett Regional Hospital and Alaska Women’s Cancer Care have recently welcomed Drs. Joanie Mayer (“Mayor”) Hope and Melissa Hardesty to the care team in Juneau
- Updates from the Zach Gordon Youth Center
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.