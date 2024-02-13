Juneau Afternoon: Perseverance set to open “Indecent” by Paul Vogel, plus upcoming workshops from 49 Writers

On today’s program:
- Perseverance Theatre closes its season with Paula Vogel’s “Indecent” from February 16 through March 3
- Set in the early 20th century, Indecent follows the true story of Sholem Asch’s controversial play, God of Vengeance. As this groundbreaking Yiddish work journeys from the stages of Europe to Broadway, it faces censorship and fierce opposition due to its lesbian protagonists. Through ensemble storytelling and evocative live music, Indecent explores the persecution of artists and the undeniable impact of work that pushes the boundary.
- Set in the early 20th century, Indecent follows the true story of Sholem Asch’s controversial play, God of Vengeance. As this groundbreaking Yiddish work journeys from the stages of Europe to Broadway, it faces censorship and fierce opposition due to its lesbian protagonists. Through ensemble storytelling and evocative live music, Indecent explores the persecution of artists and the undeniable impact of work that pushes the boundary.
- Mellon Foundation awards $500,000 grant to Perseverance Theatre for Future of American Theatre vision
- 49 Writers to offer a retreat in Juneau, plus other upcoming workshops
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.