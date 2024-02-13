KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon: Perseverance set to open “Indecent” by Paul Vogel, plus upcoming workshops from 49 Writers

by

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Juneau Afternoon: Mudrooms "Stepping in it," Juneau Piano Series upcoming concerts, and Tlingit & Haida's Human Trafficking community awareness event

Conversations today: The next Mudrooms live storytelling event theme is "Stepping in it," The Juneau Piano Series presents two concerts over the coming week and Tlingit and Haida is hosting Human Trafficking Awareness, on February 19

Culture Rich Conversations - KTOO, Black Awareness Association of Juneau

Culture Rich Conversations: Black love, part one

Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association celebrate Black love and relationships in Alaska! Host Christina Michelle and her guests have an open and honest conversation about their Black love journey and the pros and cons of this Black-lived experience here in Alaska.

Juneau Afternoon: Juneau Jazz Fest plus "An Evening of Romance," Manifesting with Julie Peters, and Juneau Audubon's "When Whales Die" presentation

Conversations today: The first Juneu Jazz Fest is happening this week, plus "An Evening of Romance" from Juneau Jazz and Classics, Julie Peters mindset coaching, and "When Whales Die" presentation from the Juneau Audubon Society.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications