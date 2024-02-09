Juneau Afternoon: Mudrooms “Stepping in it,” Juneau Piano Series upcoming concerts, and Tlingit & Haida’s Human Trafficking community awareness event

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team . Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon .

Culture Rich Conversations: Black love, part one Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association celebrate Black love and relationships in Alaska! Host Christina Michelle and her guests have an open and honest conversation about their Black love journey and the pros and cons of this Black-lived experience here in Alaska.