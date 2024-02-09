KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon: Mudrooms “Stepping in it,” Juneau Piano Series upcoming concerts, and Tlingit & Haida’s Human Trafficking community awareness event

by

Courtesy of Juneau Piano Series

February 9, 2024 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

