Juneau Afternoon: Mudrooms “Stepping in it,” Juneau Piano Series upcoming concerts, and Tlingit & Haida’s Human Trafficking community awareness event

On today’s program:
- Sneak peek at Mudrooms live storytelling event Tuesday, February 13
- A preview of upcoming performances in the ongoing Juneau Piano Series
- Tlingit & Haida’s Community Advocacy Program is hosting a Human Trafficking Awareness event here in Juneau on Monday, February 19
Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.