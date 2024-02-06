Juneau Afternoon: “The War of the Worlds”

On today’s program:
- 8 Keys for Adults with FASD special film presentation and Q& A at the Gold Town Theater, Wednesday, February 7
- Preview of the upcoming Juneau Ghost Light radio play “The War of the Worlds” airing Friday, February 9 on KTOO
- A look ahead at what’s in store for local non-profit Trail Mix
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.