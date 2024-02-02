KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon: Juneau’s Got Talent and February First Friday events

by

Photo courtesy of Tina Halvorson

February 2, 2024 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Culture Rich Conversations - KTOO, Black Awareness Association of Juneau

Culture Rich Conversations: Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. & Black History Month

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association they are celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and starting the conversation regarding Black History Month.

Juneau Afternoon: Irish band I Draw Slow set to play sold-out shows at Goldtown Nickelodeon

Conversations today: Irish band I Draw Slow will play sold-out shows this week in Juneau, plus updates from the Juneau-Douglas City Museum and Juneau Public Libraries.

Juneau Afternoon: WorldQuest 2024, Arts Round-up, thread's new office, and an upcoming Fireside Lecture.

Conversations today: A trivia fundraiser for the Juneau World Affairs Council, First Friday preview with the Arts and Humanities Council, thread's new office space in Juneau, and Laura Klingman, the Indiana Jones of the USDA Forest Service archeology team.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications