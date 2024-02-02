Juneau Afternoon: Juneau’s Got Talent and February First Friday events

On today’s program:
- A preview of Juneau’s Got Talent, happening Saturday, February 3
- Norte y Sur (North & South), a gallery showing of photographs by Juneau resident Teri Tibbett
- Interactive First Friday free Valentine’s love fest at the Juneau Artists Gallery typed on an old typewriter
Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.