KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon: KTOO’s 50th Anniversary

by

An image capture of a previous version of the KTOO logo (circa 1999)

January 26, 2024 — 50th Anniversary Segment on Juneau Afternoon
  • KTOO turns 50 this weekend, and on today’s show, we have a story from KTOO’s Adelyn Baxter about the early beginnings of KTOO and then a chat with President and General Manager Justin Shoman

  • Also, community members Fu Bao, Susan Phillips, and Ed Schoenfeld share reflections about their time and involvement with KTOO. You can submit your own reflection at KTOO turns 50 in January — help us celebrate by sharing your message

Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Juneau Afternoon: A Felicidade Jazz Quartet plus an update on August Brown Pool from the Juneau Parks and Recreation Department

Conversations today include: A Felicidade Jazz Quartet and an update from Juneau Parks and Recreation on the Augustus Brown Pool.

Juneau Afternoon: Platypus-Con, Death with Dessert, and KTOO's Weather and Climate Reporter Anna Canny

Conversations today: A preview of the Platypus-Con gaming convention, Death with Dessert's new season, and a check-in with KTOO's Weather and Climate Reporter Anna Canny.

Juneau Afternoon: The Alaska Myth Podcast, 100 Women Who Care Juneau, and Elizabeth Siddon's upcoming Fireside Chat

Conversations today: New podcast The Alaska Myth explores settler myths in Alaska's history; 100 Women Who Care is 300 members strong; and a Fireside Chat titled "On thin ice: Alaska fisheries in a changing climate."

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications