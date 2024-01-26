Juneau Afternoon: KTOO’s 50th Anniversary

An image capture of a previous version of the KTOO logo (circa 1999)

January 26, 2024 — 50th Anniversary Segment on Juneau Afternoon

KTOO turns 50 this weekend, and on today’s show, we have a story from KTOO’s Adelyn Baxter about the early beginnings of KTOO and then a chat with President and General Manager Justin Shoman





Also, community members Fu Bao, Susan Phillips, and Ed Schoenfeld share reflections about their time and involvement with KTOO. You can submit your own reflection at KTOO turns 50 in January — help us celebrate by sharing your message



Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.