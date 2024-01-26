Juneau Afternoon: KTOO’s 50th Anniversary

- KTOO turns 50 this weekend, and on today’s show, we have a story from KTOO’s Adelyn Baxter about the early beginnings of KTOO and then a chat with President and General Manager Justin Shoman
- Also, community members Fu Bao, Susan Phillips, and Ed Schoenfeld share reflections about their time and involvement with KTOO. You can submit your own reflection at KTOO turns 50 in January — help us celebrate by sharing your message
Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.