Juneau Afternoon: A Felicidade Jazz Quartet plus an update on August Brown Pool from the Juneau Parks and Recreation Department

A Felicidade Jazz Quartet (Heather Mountcastle vocals, Luke Weld piano, Sam Roberts upright bass, Clay Good drums) will play a series of Friday night shows at the Crystal Saloon during the winter/spring of 2024.

Juneau Afternoon – A Felicidade Jazz Quartet and CBJ Parks and Recreation – Friday, January 26, 2024

On today’s program:

A Felicidade Jazz Quartet begins an every Friday residency at Crystal Saloon





Monthly update from CBJ Parks and Recreation



Renovations on the exterior of the Augustus Brown Pool

(photo courtesy of Terra Patterson)

Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.