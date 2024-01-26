KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon: A Felicidade Jazz Quartet plus an update on August Brown Pool from the Juneau Parks and Recreation Department

by

A Felicidade Jazz Quartet (Heather Mountcastle vocals, Luke Weld piano, Sam Roberts upright bass, Clay Good drums) will play a series of Friday night shows at the Crystal Saloon during the winter/spring of 2024.

Juneau Afternoon – A Felicidade Jazz Quartet and CBJ Parks and Recreation – Friday, January 26, 2024

On today’s program:

Renovations on the exterior of the Augustus Brown Pool
(photo courtesy of Terra Patterson)

Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Juneau Afternoon: KTOO's 50th Anniversary

KTOO celebrates 50 years of listener-supported community focused public media in Juneau this January. On today's show we'll hear about the start of KTOO and talk with President and General Manager Justin Shoman.

Juneau Afternoon: Platypus-Con, Death with Dessert, and KTOO's Weather and Climate Reporter Anna Canny

Conversations today: A preview of the Platypus-Con gaming convention, Death with Dessert's new season, and a check-in with KTOO's Weather and Climate Reporter Anna Canny.

Juneau Afternoon: The Alaska Myth Podcast, 100 Women Who Care Juneau, and Elizabeth Siddon's upcoming Fireside Chat

Conversations today: New podcast The Alaska Myth explores settler myths in Alaska's history; 100 Women Who Care is 300 members strong; and a Fireside Chat titled "On thin ice: Alaska fisheries in a changing climate."

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications