Newscast – Friday, Jan. 19, 2024

  • Juneau drivers parked in certain areas of downtown must move their cars by 8 pm tonight to make way for city snow removal efforts.
  • The Alaska Friends Conference will issue a verbal apology and $90,000 to Kake for the harm caused by a Quaker mission they ran in the community at the turn of the 20th century.
  • Gary Fife, an Indigenous journalist and the inaugural host of National Native News, died this week at the age of 73.
  • The Alaska Legislature failed to override a veto by Gov. Dunleavy which erased $87 million in education funding last session.

