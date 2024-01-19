Juneau Afternoon: George Kuhar’s 13th Annual Birthday Party Concert plus updates from Weaving Our Pride, City Museum, and Rainforest Yoga

On today’s program:
- Lily Hope and Rae Mills on their UAS class offerings, plus updates on the Weaving Our Pride project
- Switch and Exchange, a Brief History of Telephones in 20th Century Juneau at the City Museum
- A preview of George Kuhar’s annual birthday party concert at Rookery Cafe on Sunday, January 21, at 7:00 p.m.
- Non-profit studio Rainforest Yoga on upcoming class offerings
Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
