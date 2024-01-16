Juneau Afternoon: Legislative preview with Alaska Public Media’s Eric Stone plus Choice Fest, comedian Billy Wayne Davis, and KTOO’s Clarise Larson

On today’s program:
- Comedian Billy Wayne Davis plays the Goldtown Nickelodeon on Thursday, January 18
- Alaska Public Media’s Eric Stone with a Legislative preview
- KTOO’s new reporter, Clarise Larson
- Choice Fest – films by, for, and about women, this Friday, January 19 at Centennial Hall
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.