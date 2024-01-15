KTOO

Juneau | Juneau Schools | Weather

Juneau schools are closed Tuesday after weekend snowstorm

by

A bobcat removes snow from a parking lot downtown on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)

Juneau schools will be closed Tuesday after more than 20 inches of snow fell over the holiday weekend.

RALLY and after-school activities are also canceled, and there will be no remote learning.

A school board meeting on the district’s budget will be held by Zoom only, at 6 p.m.

Most city offices and facilities, including City Hall, will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Dimond Park Aquatic Center will open at 11 a.m., and Treadwell Arena will open at 12:15 p.m.

The Parks and Recreation Department’s youth basketball practice is canceled.

Capital Transit buses are running on winter routes until midnight Tuesday morning. The city expects to return to normal service on Tuesday.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Juneau’s avalanche danger is high after 20 inches of snow over the weekend

Avalanche country should be avoided, but the city’s emergency programs manager says slides are not likely to hit houses.

Freezing temperatures, wind chill coming to Southeast this week

Temperatures are expected to start dropping rapidly Wednesday night and will continue to get colder through at least Friday morning.

2 bodies recovered from vehicle found snowbound on Steese Highway

The occupants of two other stuck vehicles were rescued.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications