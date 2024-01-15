Juneau schools are closed Tuesday after weekend snowstorm

Juneau schools will be closed Tuesday after more than 20 inches of snow fell over the holiday weekend.

RALLY and after-school activities are also canceled, and there will be no remote learning.

A school board meeting on the district’s budget will be held by Zoom only, at 6 p.m.

Most city offices and facilities, including City Hall, will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Dimond Park Aquatic Center will open at 11 a.m., and Treadwell Arena will open at 12:15 p.m.

The Parks and Recreation Department’s youth basketball practice is canceled.

Capital Transit buses are running on winter routes until midnight Tuesday morning. The city expects to return to normal service on Tuesday.