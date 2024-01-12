Offshore magnitude 5.9 earthquake rattles Southeast Alaska

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake shook Southeast Alaska late Thursday night. According to the Alaska Earthquake Center the quake happened at 10:46 p.m. and was centered offshore, about 50 miles southwest of Sitka and 140 miles southwest of Juneau, at a depth of about 12 miles.

Houses shook briefly in Sitka, Petersburg and Wrangell. People from Ketchikan to Juneau reported to the USGS that they felt the quake, though most felt it lightly.

The quake happened near the Fairweather Fault, which runs along Southeast Alaska.

There were no immediate reports of any damage.