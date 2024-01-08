Juneau welcomes first baby of the year

Juneau welcomed its first baby of 2024 over the weekend.

Weighing in at 10 pounds and 2 ounces, Cosmo Jobsis was born Saturday at Bartlett Regional Hospital to local residents Emma and Dylan Jobsis.

Cosmo is 21 and 1/4 inches long and joins an excited big brother named Cade, according to a hospital press release.

In keeping with tradition, Cosmo’s family received a wooden rocking boat handmade from Sitka spruce by Bartlett’s Dr. Lindy Jones and his wife, Colleen. It was filled with gifts for the newborn. The Joneses have made the rocking boats to welcome the first baby of the year born at Bartlett for years.

Cosmo is the seventh baby to receive one.