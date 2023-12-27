High wind warning in effect until Wednesday night

High winds will impact parts of Juneau Wednesday afternoon into the evening, with gusts of up to 70 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service office in Juneau has issued a high wind warning until 9 p.m. Wednesday for downtown Juneau and Douglas.

NWS Forecaster Jeff Garmon says unsecured objects are likely to blow around and could damage property. Power outages are also possible.

“As you go further up the sides of the hills around Juneau, it’s going to get a lot more,” he said. “We’ve had as much as 90 miles an hour, places like Sheep Mountain.”

He says winds will also pick up in the Mendenhall Valley later this evening, especially by the Juneau International Airport. It’s also possible the winds could linger.

“Sometimes winds do hang on for a little bit longer, so just stay tuned for a potential extension,” he said.

The Weather Service predicts a mixture of rain and snow on Thursday, but temperatures will warm up heading into the weekend.