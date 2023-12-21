Juneau Afternoon: KTOO News Round-Up Review for 2023

Volunteers clear salmonberry bushes and other brush from graveyards on Douglas Island. September 9, 2023. (Photo by Yvonne Krumrey/KTOO).

Thursday, December 21, 2023 — Full Episode

It’s the 2023 News in Review Round-up with three members of the KTOO News team. Reporters Anna Canny, Katie Anastas, and Yvonne Krumrey visit with Host Bostin Christopher to share story highlights, how they landed in journalism, and what’s important about public media. Plus, they might even have a podcast recommendation or two.

Stories highlighted today include:



From Anna Canny

Why this year’s record glacial outburst flood likely won’t be Juneau’s worst (ktoo.org)

‘We could still hear the hillside cracking’: How neighbors helped each other to safety after Wrangell’s deadly landslide (ktoo.org)



From Katie Anastas

Telephone Hill residents plan next move after Juneau acquires property from state (ktoo.org)

Presbyterian leaders apologize, begin reparations for 1962 closure of Juneau church led by Rev. Walter Soboleff (ktoo.org)



From Yvonne Krumrey

Juneau welcomes Polynesian voyaging canoe before it sets out on 4-year journey (ktoo.org)

Volunteers hope for city support with cleaning up Douglas Island graveyards (ktoo.org)



