Juneau Afternoon: Mardi Gras New Year’s Eve Masquerade Mystery plus Stuffed Animal Sleepover at the library and Pre-School Open Gym over the holiday break

On today’s program:
- Preview of the special Mardi Gras New Year’s Eve Masquerade Mystery party
- Updates from the Juneau Police Department
- Preschool Open Gym at Mount Jumbo from December 18 thru January 1 and more winter updates from CBJ Parks and Recreation
- Juneau Public Libraries January events and updates, including a stuffed animal sleepover
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.