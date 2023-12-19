KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon: Manifesting 101 workshop, Juneau Jumpers Winter Camp, and Arts Round-up with the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council

by

Lebanese cedar photo courtesy of Keira Alkema

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Support Local News with Your Donation

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Juneau Afternoon: Juneau Symphony "Holiday Cheer" concert, "Marion's Wish" comedy show, "STUFFED" holiday market, and Joel Bennett's "The Story of Romeo"

Conversations today: Juneau Symphony's Holiday concert, "Marion's Wish" comedy show, "STUFFED" stocking market on Saturday, and Joel Bennett's new book "The Story of Romeo."

Juneau Afternoon: Haa Tóoch Lichéesh, Juneau Community Foundation, and Skylar Bayer lecture at the Juneau Audubon Society

Conversations today: Haa Tóoch Lichéesh ("We believe it is possible") is working to prevent violence and promote healing, Juneau Community Foundation offers updates, and special guest host Elizabeth Djajalie interviews Skylar Bayer who will speak at the Juneau Audubon Society Public Lecture Series.

Sara Hannan hosts Mudrooms on February 13, 2018, at Northern Light United Church. (Photo by Melissa Griffiths)

Juneau Afternoon: Mudrooms, Holiday Light Flights, and Juneau Community Charter School

Conversations today: Mudrooms community storytelling event, Holiday Light Flights fundraiser from Flying Lions to benefit Cancer Connection, and a profile of the Juneau Community Charter School with parents and students.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications