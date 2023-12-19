Juneau Afternoon: Manifesting 101 workshop, Juneau Jumpers Winter Camp, and Arts Round-up with the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council

On today’s program:
- Manifesting 101: Free eight week course from life coach Julie Peters
- Juneau Jumpers Winter Camp at Marie Drake Gym January 4, 5, 6
- Arts Round-up with the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.