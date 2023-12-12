KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023

by

In this newscast:

  • The Juneau Assembly has voted to get rid of land use regulations for landslide zones in the city’s downtown neighborhoods. The city’s new policy maintains restrictions for avalanche zones, while rolling back restrictions in landslide zones,
  • Millions of people in Mexico honor the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the patron saint of Mexico, each year on Dec. 12. In Juneau, the growing Hispanic community also gathers to pay homage from thousands of miles away,
  • Five environmental and tribal organizations have signed their support onto a lawsuit against federal fisheries managers
Support Local News with Your Donation

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications