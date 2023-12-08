Juneau Afternoon: ArtistNatalie’s journey from pop-up to the Drip Drop Wondershop

On today’s program:
- ArtistNatalie’s journey from independent artist to shop owner of the newDrip Drop Wondershop
- Juneau Adventist Christian School’s new child care program Creation Kids
- Race Across Alaska Challenge (RAAWC)
- Capital City Chapter of the Alaska Peace Officers Association’s upcoming “Shop with a Cop” and “Guns and Hoses Hockey Match”
Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.