KTOO

Juneau

Flood victims have until Dec. 31 to apply for Juneau Community Foundation relief funds

by

Aiden Key stands in his backyard along the Mendenhall River. Juneau’s record breaking glacial outburst flood on August 5th, 2023 swept away most of his land. He worries that the eroded bank will make his home more vulnerable to future floods (Photo by Anna Canny/KTOO)

Juneau residents who were affected by August’s glacial outburst flood can now apply for relief funds from the Juneau Community Foundation.

The foundation raises money for various needs in Juneau. In a press release Tuesday, the foundation said community members had donated $28,300 to its Mendenhall River flood response fund.

The money is for “anyone who experienced a major loss due to the flooding,” the release said.

Applications are at juneaucf.org. They’re due by 5 pm on Dec. 31. 

The release said that how much money people could receive will depend on how many apply.

Yvonne Krumrey

Local News Reporter, KTOO

Juneau is built on hidden and assumed layers of power and access, influencing how we interact with identity, with the law and with each other. I bring you stories of the gaps in access to power, and those who are working to close those gaps.

Support Local News with Your Donation

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Ron’s Apothecary, one of Juneau’s last independent pharmacies, to close after nearly 5 decades

“The end result of retiring sounds great,” pharmacist Scott Watts said. "But closing the store is very, very difficult."

City leaders are considering whether – and how – to limit cruise ship visitors in Juneau

Tourism Manager Alexandra Pierce says the cruise industry may be willing to discuss ship-free days, ship size limits or a daily visitor cap.

Juneau residents have 1 month to submit proposals for using cruise ship passenger fees

The $5 per passenger fee has funded public wi-fi, the Rainforest Trail and bathroom maintenance at the docks.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications