Flood victims have until Dec. 31 to apply for Juneau Community Foundation relief funds

Juneau residents who were affected by August’s glacial outburst flood can now apply for relief funds from the Juneau Community Foundation.

The foundation raises money for various needs in Juneau. In a press release Tuesday, the foundation said community members had donated $28,300 to its Mendenhall River flood response fund.

The money is for “anyone who experienced a major loss due to the flooding,” the release said.

Applications are at juneaucf.org. They’re due by 5 pm on Dec. 31.

The release said that how much money people could receive will depend on how many apply.