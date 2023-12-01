Culture Rich Conversations: Banned Books by Black Authors – “Monday’s Not Coming” by Tiffany D. Jackson

“Monday’s Not Coming” by Tiffany D. Jackson

November 30, 2023 — Full Episode

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, the banned books written by Black authors series continues. Host Christina Michelle and her panel of guests discuss “Monday’s Not Coming” by Tiffany D. Jackson.

“Monday’s Not Coming” tells the colorful story of two best friends growing up in Washington DC in the early 2000s. When one goes missing, and no one seems to care, it makes the other question everything she believes about the world around her.

Host Christina Michelle talks with Angelica Fields and Dezirai Jones, two avid readers eager to unpack this young adult thriller’s main themes that shine a light on real-life issues like abuse, racism, and poverty.

Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast.

