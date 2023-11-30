Newscast – Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023

In this newscast:
- The Federal Transit Administration announced today that rural ferries in Alaska will receive about $132 million. The federal money comes from a ferry grant program funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,
- Juneau skiers will have to wait one more week to ski at Eaglecrest. The city-owned ski area has a tentative opening date of Dec. 9,
- Power was restored to Wrangell Island’s southside residents on Tuesday. Meanwhile, maintenance crews are still removing the debris from the fatal landslide that killed four people on November 20. Two others remain missing,
- Alaska may have ballots in fewer Native languages next year. A report required by the Voting Rights Act shows there are not enough speakers to justify printing ballots in Gwich’in,
- The school on Little Diomede Island is closed indefinitely after the city building partially collapsed into the school Sunday