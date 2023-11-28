Newscast – Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023

In this newscast:
- A landslide came down across Zimovia Highway in Wrangell one week ago, leaving four dead and two missing. The debris effectively cut Wrangell in two. North of the slide, there’s town. And south of the slide, at least 70 residents got cut off from power, internet and their only road. In the week since, one man’s retirement project became a lifeline for those families,
- Drag queens from across the state vied for the title of Miss Gay Alaska America recently. Taking the prize was Lamia Insomnia Lexicon Doom Monroe, the drag persona of Anchorage-based Robin O’Donoghue. Monroe spoke with KTOO’s Adelyn Baxter about the pageant, her connection to Juneau and preparing to compete in the national Miss Gay America competition