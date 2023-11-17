KTOO

Crime & Courts | Fisheries | Southeast

State brings 55 more charges against Petersburg fishing lodge

by

Rocky Point Resort is located on the Wrangell Narrows, 11 miles south of Petersburg. It is locally owned and operated by the Payne family. (Photo by Angela Denning/CoastAlaska)

A father and son who are part-owners of a Petersburg fishing lodge were charged Tuesday by the State of Alaska with over 50 violations of state fishing laws.

Walter Payne, 74, and Mikel Payne, 50, are also the operators of Rocky Point Resort, along with other family and staff.

Mikel is facing 42 charges and Walter is facing 13 charges for violations in the June, July, and August of 2020.

All of the charges are misdemeanors involving illegal fishing for halibut. Halibut is strictly regulated with a limited quota for commercial and sports fishermen, and the harvests must be documented. State and federal officers were involved in the investigations. The officers say the two men helped their clients take too many halibut and did not accurately document the halibut that was caught.

Many of the charges stem from guided angler fish halibut. That’s halibut quota sold by commercial fishermen to guided sports fishermen through a federal catch-sharing program.

The charges follow over 50 similar counts charged in May against four fishing guides at the lodge.

Summons for both Paynes were issued on Wednesday. Their arraignment is set for Dec. 4 at the Petersburg Courthouse. Mikel Payne, when reached by phone Thursday, said he hadn’t seen the charges yet. Walter Payne could not be reached.

The state’s prosecuting attorney is Ronald Dupuis with the Office of Special Prosecutions in Anchorage.

Angela Denning, CoastAlaska

Angela Denning is CoastAlaska's regional news director, based in Petersburg. CoastAlaska is our partner in Southeast Alaska. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Kotzebue women’s deaths at former mayor’s property did not get thorough investigations, report says

Two Kotzebue women died two years apart at the home of former Northwest Arctic Borough Mayor Clement Richards Sr. No one has been charged in connection with either death.

""

Alaska’s domestic violence council explores restorative justice methods in court sentencing

Restorative justice is a method of resolution wherein people who are affected by a crime work together to address the harm caused and put things right.

Alaska targeted by drug traffickers seeking higher profits, authorities say

In two related cases indicted in federal court last month, more than a dozen people are accused of trafficking a total of about a 100 pounds of fentanyl and 25 pounds of meth within Alaska.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications