KTOO

Service outages in Gustavus

Southcentral | Weather

Southcentral Alaska schools close amid snowstorm, power outages

by

Snow on the Glenn Highway’s Eagle River bridge on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (From 511.alaska.gov)

A snowstorm that intensified overnight Wednesday has closed most Southcentral Alaska schools Thursday, with electric crews restoring power from several outages.

School districts in Anchorage and the Mat-Su Borough, as well as the Kenai Peninsula Borough, have declared a remote learning day for Thursday due to the storm. The University of Alaska Anchorage is also closed for the day.

State of Alaska offices in Anchorage and the Mat-Su Borough have also closed for the day. In Anchorage, People Mover and AnchorRIDES bus service has been canceled for the day.

Alaska State Troopers said in an online dispatch early Thursday that the Seward Highway between Portage and Crown Point was “impassable” due to snow and stranded vehicles, despite state road crews’ efforts to clear the highway.

“Winter driving conditions exist on the entire Kenai Peninsula and extreme caution should be taken preferably for essential travel only,” troopers wrote.

The National Weather Service said online that nine inches of snow fell in Anchorage on Wednesday, more than an inch beyond the previous record set in 1982. Early-season snowfall this winter has shattered local records, including both Wednesday’s dump and Sunday’s first persistent snowfall in Anchorage.

The storm brought several power outages across the region, with Chugach Electric reporting power losses in Hope and Girdwood early Thursday. The Matanuska Electric Association reported about 550 members without power Thursday morning after a 1,600-member outage in the Chugiak, Mirror Lake and Eklutna areas. The Homer Electric Association initially reported about 3,700 members without power primarily in Sterling, with about half of those members’ service restored by 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is one of our partner stations in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

In Alaska, this year’s El Niño likely means warmer winter temperatures and maybe less snow

National Weather Service climate researcher Brian Brettschneider says a typical El Niño winter in Alaska is often warmer and characterized by less-than-normal snowfall.

Flood watch canceled for Juneau

This week’s heavy rainfall broke daily rainfall records in Juneau, Ketchikan and Sitka.

Ketchikan got drenched with nearly 7 inches of rain on Tuesday

Ketchikan's one-day record is nearly nine inches, set on Oct. 11, 1977.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications