Juneau Afternoon: Juneau Piano Series, “Painting at the End of the Ice Age,” and a new program for a career in early childhood education

On today’s program:
- Juneau Piano Series – November 4 recital and November 12 concert previews
- The Juneau Piano Series presents classical piano concerts in collaboration with the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council. The series is currently beginning its 5th concert season.
- Painting at the End of the Ice Age with David Rosenthal – Alaska State Museum
- David Rosenthal has painted glaciers for the last 48 years. From the Arctic to Antarctica, his work chronicles the retreat of glaciers and sea ice. Painting at the End of the Ice Age documents the effects of climate change within one lifetime. For this exhibition, Rosenthal worked with a group of scientists from around the world to create interpretive panels that accompany his paintings.
- AEYC’s brand new apprenticeship program for college ready people interested in a career in early childhood
- The goal is to build workforce capacity in early education by providing free tuition and on-the-job training for five apprentices over a 2-year span in becoming early learning teachers or administrators.
- MGA KUWENTO – Final podcast episode preview
