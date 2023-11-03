KTOO

Service outages in Gustavus

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon: Juneau Piano Series, “Painting at the End of the Ice Age,” and a new program for a career in early childhood education

by

Juneau Piano Series in November at the Juneau Arts & Culture Center

Friday, November 3, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Culture Rich Conversations: November hot topics in Black culture

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, Host Christina Michelle and Producer Natasha Boozer have an honest and entertaining conversation on November's hot topics in Black culture.   

Juneau Afternoon: First Friday exclusive sticker event at City Museum, plus a pupcake pop-up, Juneau Ski Sale and Byron Schenkman recital

Conversations today: Byron Schenkman recital, City Museum commissioned sticker premiere, Juneau Ski Sale, and Pupcake Pop-up at Kindred Post.

Juneau Afternoon: Carlos Boozer Jr. on his new book "Every Shot Counts: A Memoir of Resilience"

Conversations today: Carlos Boozer Jr. on his new memoir "Every Shot Counts" including why he has a whole chapter on Prince. Also, the Juneau Commission on Sustainability is hosting a compost discussion and the monthly Arts Round-Up with the JAHC.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications