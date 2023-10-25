Newscast – Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023

In this newscast:
- Juneau restaurant Black Moon Koven closed last week after two and a half years. Its owner is training to become a death doula, someone who provides emotional and spiritual support at the end of life,
- Each year, many places in Alaska are seeing their first frost come later and later. The longer growing season could allow Alaska farmers to grow crops that were once rare in Alaska. But other changes brought on by climate change will cause new farming challenges,
- The Native Village of Karluk on Kodiak Island went viral this summer for an ad offering cost-free living in an effort to reopen its school. But just a month after classes started, that school is closing again. The school’s student enrollment is back down to just two kids after both families chosen to move there left the village