Mourning the death of Black Moon Koven, Juneau’s witchiest brunch spot

Three years ago, Aims Villanueva-Alf was out for a run in downtown Juneau when she saw a small restaurant space for rent on Seward Street.

Its walls were painted what Villanueva-Alf called “bumblebee yellow,” but she could already envision what would eventually become Black Moon Koven: a dark but cozy nook adorned with taxidermy and skulls, with coffins and three-eyed cats painted on black walls.

“When somebody is walking past the window, they don’t know what’s going to happen. They don’t know if you’re going to get a curse, they don’t know if you’re going to get some hexing,” she said. “I wanted them to be curious enough to risk it – and then maybe get a banh mi.”

Black Moon Koven opened in April 2021, offering sweet and savory waffles for breakfast and sandwiches and noodles for lunch. On the northern end of the block between Second and Third Streets, it was just outside of the tourist-centric core of downtown. Locals stopped by year-round.

Last week, it closed. Starting next month, Villanueva-Alf will train to become a death and grief doula.

“When I think about grief in general, it’s not even those who have passed,” she said. It can also include “grieving a friendship or closing a restaurant.”

Before Black Moon, Villanueva-Alf spent five years running GonZo, a restaurant in Auke Bay. It was a “loud and all-over and adventurous” place that took up all of her time, Villanueva-Alf said.

She closed GonZo in 2020 after she was assaulted there.

“I’d never had a trauma like that happen,” she said. “I had lots of friends who’ve had restaurants and had people that have violated them, but not in this way, and so it felt very lonely.”

Villanueva-Alf went into what she called a “cocooning phase.” She signed a lease for the new space downtown. She invited friends to paint ghosts and coffins on the walls. She collected taxidermy. She said she was inspired by the Latin phrase “memento mori,” which means “remember you must die.”

“How many times have we had to shed certain skins, and how many times have we had to build on these skins that we can’t shed because we’re too scared?” she said

The first thing she cooked in her new kitchen was bone broth, honing her recipe to make the flavors even deeper. Black Moon Koven offered bone broth seasoned with ginger, garlic, scallions and cilantro meant to be sipped. It was also the base of their noodle bowls.

Much of the menu was vegan or vegetarian. Villanueva-Alf had been disappointed by much of the vegetarian and vegan food she’d tried in the Pacific Northwest. A tour of restaurant kitchens in Ojai, California, showed her it could be done differently.

“You can eat nutritious food without having to be like, ‘Where’s the flavor?’” she said.

Customers could also sign up for food subscriptions to fit their dietary preferences and pick up their orders at Black Moon. Villanueva-Alf said she’s continuing the food subscription program after the closure.

Like any restaurant in downtown Juneau, inflation drove up the price of everything from eggs to takeout containers. Villanueva-Alf juggled orders from local suppliers like Juneau Greens and shipments arriving on Alaska Airlines. Parking downtown was a challenge for customers and staff alike.

But unlike GonZo, Black Moon Koven wasn’t all-consuming for Villanueva-Alf. She started studying yoga, sound healing and spiritual psychology around the time she opened Black Moon. A question from one of her instructors led her to her next move: becoming a death doula.

“It was, ‘If you could be something for yourself when you were a child, what would you be? What would you need? And can you bring that out right now?’” she said. “And I was thinking about how badly I would have wanted somebody to explain grief to me.”

At age 9, Villanueva-Alf experienced the unexpected death of a loved one. The shock of the loss was followed by confusion about how to process it.

Now, she wants to help people at the end of their lives – and their loved ones – experience death and grief in a healthy way. Like birth doulas, death doulas do that by providing emotional and spiritual, rather than medical, support.

“I want to give people life recipes on how to suffer well,” she said.

For now, she’s grieving the closure of Black Moon Koven. She’d spent the last few days gifting decorations to friends and her staff of seven. Pretty soon, it would be time to paint the black walls white.

Unlike GonZo, Black Moon is closing on Villanueva-Alf’s own terms, out of excitement for the future rather than ties to the past.