Juneau Afternoon: Marta Lastufka returns to the stage after twenty years in “A Doll’s House, Part 2”

“A Doll’s House, Part 2,” produced by Theater Alaska, will be performed in Juneau in November 2023.

October 24, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Theater Alaska presents A Doll’s House, Part 2 A modern-day sequel to Ibsen’s classic starring Marta Lastufka and Jake Waid





The S.S. Princess Sophia remembrance – Wednesday, October 25 at Noon We speak with Mary Lou Spartz about this remembrance happening at the grave site of Walter Harper and Francis Wells at Evergreen Cemetary





Miss Gay Alaska competition is coming to Juneau this November via Miss Gigi Monroe





Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.