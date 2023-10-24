Juneau Afternoon: Marta Lastufka returns to the stage after twenty years in “A Doll’s House, Part 2”

On today’s program:
- Theater Alaska presents A Doll’s House, Part 2
- A modern-day sequel to Ibsen’s classic starring Marta Lastufka and Jake Waid
- A modern-day sequel to Ibsen’s classic starring Marta Lastufka and Jake Waid
- The S.S. Princess Sophia remembrance – Wednesday, October 25 at Noon
- We speak with Mary Lou Spartz about this remembrance happening at the grave site of Walter Harper and Francis Wells at Evergreen Cemetary
- We speak with Mary Lou Spartz about this remembrance happening at the grave site of Walter Harper and Francis Wells at Evergreen Cemetary
- Miss Gay Alaska competition is coming to Juneau this November via Miss Gigi Monroe
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.