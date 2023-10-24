KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon: Marta Lastufka returns to the stage after twenty years in “A Doll’s House, Part 2”

by

“A Doll’s House, Part 2,” produced by Theater Alaska, will be performed in Juneau in November 2023.

October 24, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Marta Lastufka will play Nora Helmer in “A Doll’s House, Part 2” (Flordelino Lagundino/Theater Alaska)
Jake Waid will play Torvald Helmer in Theater Alaska’s “A Doll’s House, Part 2” (Photo courtesy of Jake Waid)
A photo of the steamship Princess Sophia grounded on Vanderbilt Reef. Photo courtesy of the Alaska State Library Historical Collections, Winter and Pond. Photographs, 1893-1943. ASL-PCA-87 ASL-P87-1702
Miss Gay Alaska America pageant is happening
in Juneau this November

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.

