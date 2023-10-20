KTOO

Newscast – Friday, Oct. 20, 2023

by

In this newscast:

  • Bartlett Regional Hospital has named a new chief financial officer,
  • The Southeast island community of Whale Pass is asking the state to pursue carbon credits instead of a nearby timber sale, but the state says it’s going ahead with the logging project,
  • When Alaska’s dogs go missing, they usually find their way home – but not always.  Earlier this summer, an elderly Sitka dog became a local legend after she was found more than two months after disappearing from the woods behind her home

